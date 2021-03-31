 Skip to main content

Taoping To Acquire Majority Stake In Render Lake Tech For $1.5M, Rolls Out NFT Business Division
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 11:32am   Comments
  • Digital advertising solutions provider Taoping Inc (NASDAQ: TAOPinked a share purchase agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Genie Global Limited subsidiary and cloud infrastructure service provider, Render Lake Tech Ltd for a purchase price of $1.53 million based on the valuation of 0.14 shares.
  • Render Lake provides wide-ranging cloud solutions and develops cloud desktop, cloud rendering, cloud computing, NFT (Non-Fungible Token), and cloud gaming businesses through its Trusted Partner Network (TPN)-compliant data centers.
  • TAOP also announced the launch of the NFT Business Division.
  • Cloud computing, blockchain, overseas capital market veteran, and former Grand Shores Technology Co-CEO Qian Wang was appointed as TAOP CIO, NFT Business Division director, and Render Lake GM.
  • TAOP held cash and cash equivalent of $0.5 million as of June 30, 2020.
  • Price action: TAOP shares traded higher by 4.4% at $10.5 the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

M&A News Tech Media

