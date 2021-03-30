Cathie Wood, Ark Funds Add Warning On SPACs, Will Consider Buying Pre Deal Announcement

Cathie Wood and Ark Funds have been no strangers to the SPAC world. The family of ETFs have added positions in several SPACs on deal announcement and post merger.

What Happened: In an updated filing issued last week, Ark Funds is providing a warning on SPACs and also a possible new investment strategy.

“Investments in SPACs and similar entities are subject to a variety of risks beyond those associated with other equity securities,” the filing says.

The updated filing does say that Ark Funds may buy into SPACs that haven’t decided what business they will own. The filing also says Ark Funds can own warrants.

“It is possible that an investment in a SPAC may lose value.”

Related Link: 10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Wood, Ark Funds

Why It’s Important: Adding wording on owning warrants and owning SPACs that haven’t decided on a business target could mean that the Ark Funds ETFs could consider adding positions in newly issued SPAC units with strong management teams.

“The value of their securities is particularly dependent on the ability of the SPAC’s management to identify a merger target and complete an acquisition,” the filing said.

Given the decline in SPACs and many searching for targets trading below $10, Ark Funds could be seeking some value in potential from SPACs.

The warning from Ark Funds on SPACs comes as the SEC is inquiring more on the process and the risks associated with the popular way to bring private companies public.

(Photo: Ark Investment YouTube)

