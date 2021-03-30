 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bentley Systems Subsidiary Acquires Ontracks Consulting For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
  • Bentley Systems Inc’s (NASDAQ: BSY) digital integrator business subsidiary, The Cohesive Companies, acquired Canadian IBM Maximo implementer Ontracks Consulting.
  •  Ontracks specializes in strategic asset management and operational performance improvement for asset-intensive organizations in the energy, utilities, transportation, mining, manufacturing, and government.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The Cohesive Companies support the growing demand for enterprise asset management (EAM) and asset lifecycle information (ALIM) environments. The acquisition will consolidate its Maximo business.
  • Ontracks offers extensive experience integrating data from IoT sensors, operational technology (OT) systems, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.
  • Ontracks recently launched Maximo Fastrack, a turnkey, cloud-based Maximo solution.
  • Bentley recently acquired 3D geological modeling and visual data software developer Seequent for $1.05 billion. 
  • It held cash and cash equivalent of $122 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: BSY shares traded lower by 0.25% at $44.48 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSY)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 10, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com