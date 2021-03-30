 Skip to main content

SWK Technologies To Acquire PeopleSense's HCM Division For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 11:18am   Comments
  • Business software applications and managed IT services provider SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SSNT) subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc, has signed a letter of intent to acquire the human capital management (HCM) division of PeopleSense, Inc, a reseller of Sage Software's human resource management solutions.
  • PeopleSense has implemented HCM solutions to clientele across over half of the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The pandemic induced remote work further elevated the importance for HCM to track, connect, communicate and support employees, conduct workforce planning, and reorganize employees.
  • SWK Technologies recently acquired Sage Software solutions reseller CT-Solution, Inc for an undisclosed sum.
  • SilverSun held cash and cash equivalents of $6.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: SSNT shares traded higher by 0.36% at $6.55 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

