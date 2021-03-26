 Skip to main content

EU Antitrust Regulators To Unconditionally Approve Analog-Maxim Acquisition: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 1:40pm   Comments
  • E.U. antitrust regulators are ready to unconditionally approve Analog Devices Inc’s (NASDAQ: ADIproposed acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ: MXIM) for $21 billion, Reuters reports.
  • The deal will drive ADI’s market share in automotive and 5G chipmaking, cementing its position against rivals like Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN).
  • ADI held cash and cash equivalents worth $1.05 billion as of January 30, 2021.
  • Price action: ADI share prices traded higher by 2.96% at $154.33 on the last check Friday. MXIM share prices traded higher by 3.26% at $91.30.

Posted-In: Reuters semiconductorsM&A News Tech Media

