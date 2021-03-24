Siyata Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher On ClearRF Acquisition For $0.7M
Cellular communications systems provider Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) inked an agreement to acquire ClearRF, LLC for a purchase price of $0.7 million.
- ClearRF produced M2M (machine-to-machine) cellular amplifiers for commercial and industrial M2M applications.
- ClearRF’s products and technology were highly synergistic with Siyata’s rapidly growing cellular booster business. They would help fast-track the penetration of Siyata’s M2M boosters and flagship UV-350 in-vehicle IoT communication device into the large-scale in-vehicle modem market and provide access to new verticals and a key U.S. manufacturing partner as per Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund.
- ClearRF’s U.S. military certified manufacturing partner, Servatron, would also allow Siyata to enter the large-scale U.S. military and government markets that have special budgets for ‘Made in America’ products,” added Seelenfreund.
- Siyata’s cash balance amounted to $14.6 million as of September 30, 2020.
- Price action: SYTA shares traded higher by 11.6% at $9.08 on the last check Wednesday.
