 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Siyata Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher On ClearRF Acquisition For $0.7M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 11:11am   Comments
Share:

Cellular communications systems provider Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTAinked an agreement to acquire ClearRF, LLC for a purchase price of $0.7 million.

  • ClearRF produced M2M (machine-to-machine) cellular amplifiers for commercial and industrial M2M applications.
  • ClearRF’s products and technology were highly synergistic with Siyata’s rapidly growing cellular booster business. They would help fast-track the penetration of Siyata’s M2M boosters and flagship UV-350 in-vehicle IoT communication device into the large-scale in-vehicle modem market and provide access to new verticals and a key U.S. manufacturing partner as per Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund.
  • ClearRF’s U.S. military certified manufacturing partner, Servatron, would also allow Siyata to enter the large-scale U.S. military and government markets that have special budgets for ‘Made in America’ products,” added Seelenfreund.
  • Siyata’s cash balance amounted to $14.6 million as of September 30, 2020.
  • Price action: SYTA shares traded higher by 11.6% at $9.08 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SYTA)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com