Boxlight Acquires Interactive Concepts For $3.3M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXLhas acquired Belgium’s value-added distributor of AV and IT products, Interactive Concepts, for $3.3 million in cash, common stock, and deferred consideration.

  • Interactive Concepts generated $6.5 million in revenue and positive earnings in FY20.
  • The acquisition can expand the footprint of Boxlight’s Clevertouch brand and further extend the distribution network across Western Europe as per President Mark Starkey. The company posted a 25% year-on-year revenue growth across Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), a region that accounted for around 6% of the European population. 
  • Interactive Concepts CEO Karel Callens would join Boxlight under the Clevertouch and Sahara Presentation Systems Europe brand.
  • This acquisition was a natural fit into Boxlight’s Sahara Presentation Systems Europe brand and would drive accelerated sales growth into Education as per CEO Callens.
  • Boxlight’s cash balance amounted to $9.6 million as of September 30, 2020.
  • Price action: BOXL shares traded higher by 0.68% at $2.99 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

