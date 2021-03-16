CDW Acquires Google Premium Education Partner Amplified IT For Undisclosed Sum

CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) announced the acquisition of an education-focused consultancy, Amplified IT, credited for technical skills and knowledge to the K12 and Higher Education markets. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combination of Amplified IT’s focus on educator support and technical skills with CDW’s scale, reach, and market position in education is expected to fast-track CDW’s collective ability to help schools leverage technology for better educational outcomes, as per CDW CEO Christine A. Leahy.

Amplified IT and its team of Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud professionals provided insights, services, consulting, and solutions to enable schools to accomplish the most out of the Google Cloud as a Google Premium education partner.

Amplified IT is expected to be marginally accretive to CDW's 2021 EPS.

CDW’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2020.

Price action: CDW shares are trading higher by 0.50% at $162.07 on the last check Tuesday.