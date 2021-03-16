CDW Acquires Google Premium Education Partner Amplified IT For Undisclosed Sum
CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) announced the acquisition of an education-focused consultancy, Amplified IT, credited for technical skills and knowledge to the K12 and Higher Education markets. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The combination of Amplified IT’s focus on educator support and technical skills with CDW’s scale, reach, and market position in education is expected to fast-track CDW’s collective ability to help schools leverage technology for better educational outcomes, as per CDW CEO Christine A. Leahy.
- Amplified IT and its team of Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud professionals provided insights, services, consulting, and solutions to enable schools to accomplish the most out of the Google Cloud as a Google Premium education partner.
- Amplified IT is expected to be marginally accretive to CDW’s 2021 EPS.
- CDW’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2020.
- Price action: CDW shares are trading higher by 0.50% at $162.07 on the last check Tuesday.
