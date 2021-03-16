Tiger Woods Signs Video Game Deal With 2K

2K, the video game publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), has signed an exclusive, long-term partnership with golf icon Tiger Woods.

What To Know: Woods’ partnership includes the rights for his name and likeness to appear exclusively in the PGA Tour 2K franchise and other golf games published by 2K during the partnership term. Woods will serve as an executive director and consultant with PGA Tour 2K, while 2K will partner with Woods’ TGR Foundation, which focuses on creating STEM curricula and college-access programs for underserved students.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

The partnership is the first business deal announced for Woods since he was injured on February 23 in a single-vehicle SUV crash in Los Angeles. Woods is recuperating after breaking several bones in his right leg.

What Else Happened: 2K also announced it's acquiring HB Studios Multimedia Ltd., the Nova Scotia-based developer of the PGA Tour 2K21 video game and The Golf Club franchise. The financial aspects of the acquisition were not made public.

With this acquisition, HB Studios will be joining Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, Cloud Chamber and 31st Union as wholly-owned studios under the 2K corporate umbrella. for 2K upon the closing of the acquisition.

Photo courtesy Jim Epler / Creative Commons.