 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tiger Woods Signs Video Game Deal With 2K
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Share:
Tiger Woods Signs Video Game Deal With 2K

2K, the video game publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), has signed an exclusive, long-term partnership with golf icon Tiger Woods.

What To Know: Woods’ partnership includes the rights for his name and likeness to appear exclusively in the PGA Tour 2K franchise and other golf games published by 2K during the partnership term. Woods will serve as an executive director and consultant with PGA Tour 2K, while 2K will partner with Woods’ TGR Foundation, which focuses on creating STEM curricula and college-access programs for underserved students.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

The partnership is the first business deal announced for Woods since he was injured on February 23 in a single-vehicle SUV crash in Los Angeles. Woods is recuperating after breaking several bones in his right leg.

See Also: 3 Gaming Stocks To Play Other Than Roblox

What Else Happened: 2K also announced it's acquiring HB Studios Multimedia Ltd., the Nova Scotia-based developer of the PGA Tour 2K21 video game and The Golf Club franchise. The financial aspects of the acquisition were not made public.

With this acquisition, HB Studios will be joining Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, Cloud Chamber and 31st Union as wholly-owned studios under the 2K corporate umbrella. for 2K upon the closing of the acquisition.

Photo courtesy Jim Epler / Creative Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTWO)

Exclusive: VC And Business Founder Randall Kaplan Talks Life, Relationships And Innovation
Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Is Betting On These 3 US Video-Game Stocks
92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
4 Take-Two Analysts On Q3 Results, Long-Term Story, Strength In 'Grand Theft Auto V,' 'NBA 2K'
70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 2K Golf HB StudiosM&A News Sports Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com