 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

No Toying Around: Toys R Us Stores Could Be Coming Back To North America
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Share:
No Toying Around: Toys R Us Stores Could Be Coming Back To North America

One of the most well-known retail brands suffered a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 that it couldn't overcome. Toys R Us went bankrupt and closed its stores in North America.

But the toy retailer could be making a comeback in 2021.

What Happened: WHP Global is taking a controlling interest in Tru Kids, the parent company of the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands. Tru Kids bought the brands and the intellectual property of the bankrupt retailer previously.

The company plans on opening a number of Toys R Us stores in the United States, potentially ahead of the 2021 holiday season.

"We're in the brand business, and Toys ‘R’ Us is the single most credible, trusted and beloved toy brand in the world,” WHP Chairman Yehuda Shmidman said, calling the opportunity for Toys R Us a blank canvas.

WHP Global will guide the expansion of the Toys R Us brand in the U.S. and didn't share a store count goal. The company mentioned flagship stores, pop-ups, airport stores and mini stores in existing retail stores as possibilities going forward.

There are over 900 Toys R Us stores in 25 international countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Middle East that generate over $2 billion in global retail sales.

Related Link: Stock Wars: A Tale Of Two Toy Stories: Hasbro Vs. Mattel

Why It’s Important: If Toys R Us can stage a comeback, it could be good news for pure-play toy companies like Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) and Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT).

“We are thrilled to be taking the reins of the world’s leading toy brand at a time when the category is up 16% and consumer demand for toys is at an all-time high,” Shmidman said.

Another stock to watch is Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). At press time, the online retailer is the company that's linked when customers go to the Toys R Us website to make a purchase. Amazon has benefitted from an increase in traffic and sales of toys in the absence of Toys R Us.

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) previously powered the Toys R Us website.

A comeback isn't guaranteed for Toys R Us, especially in a world that's shifting to e-commerce. The toy retailer tried a number of strategies over the years including pop-up stores and using the e-commerce business to revive the brand.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + HAS)

NFT Platform Announced By ZK International's XSigma: What Investors Should Know
IPO Preview: Sun Country Airlines, Olo, Tuya Lead Busy Week
Nokia Technology To Be Integrated Across AWS, Google And Microsoft Platforms
Oracle's Soft Guidance Overshadowed Strong Results
Stripe Is The Most Expensive Startup In US With $95B Valuation
Analyzing Amazon.com's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: toy stocks Toys 'R' Us Toys R US Tru KidsM&A News Retail Sales Top Stories Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com