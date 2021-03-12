Sailpoint To Acquire SaaS GRC Solution ERP Maestro
Identity security for the cloud enterprise provider Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) announced its intention to acquire SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solution ERP Maestro.
- The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
- The acquisition would enable Sailpoint to unite identity security with ERP Maestro’s Separation-of-Duty (SoD) controls monitoring for an organization’s most critical applications, like SAP.
- The arrangement would provide the integrated approach for effective identity security controls and SoD oversight to spot and stop risks posed by potential insider SoD conflicts before they become a crisis of fraud or sensitive data breach.
- Sailpoint’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $516.6 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Price action: SAIL shares are down 0.12% at $56.63 on the last check Friday.
