Sailpoint To Acquire SaaS GRC Solution ERP Maestro
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
Identity security for the cloud enterprise provider Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAILannounced its intention to acquire SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solution ERP Maestro.

  • The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition would enable Sailpoint to unite identity security with ERP Maestro’s Separation-of-Duty (SoD) controls monitoring for an organization’s most critical applications, like SAP.
  • The arrangement would provide the integrated approach for effective identity security controls and SoD oversight to spot and stop risks posed by potential insider SoD conflicts before they become a crisis of fraud or sensitive data breach.
  • Sailpoint’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $516.6 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: SAIL shares are down 0.12% at $56.63 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

