 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Smith Micro Software To Acquire Avast's Family Safety Mobile Business For $66M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Share:

Software development company Smith Micro Software Inc (NASDAQ: SMSIinked an agreement to acquire digital security and privacy product company Avast PLC’s (OTC: AVASF) Family Safety Mobile Business for $66 million, subject to additional earn-out based on the accomplishment of certain milestones.

  • The acquisition includes Avast’s portfolio of mobile parental controls services, including location features, content filtering, and screen time management-focused towards the consolidation of Smith Micro’s position in delivering family mobile software solutions to the carrier industry.
  • Smith Micro plans to expand its white-label digital safety solutions, firming up its position as a leading global family safety software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider enabling Smith Micro to add critical headcount in the U.S. and Europe. Avast will retain its carrier IoT security and in-home protection services, such as those provisioned through the Avast Smart Life platform and the Avast Omni product, and continue to serve its existing non-family customer base with these solutions.
  • The companies intend to enter a preferred partner arrangement to respond to future carrier tenders requiring both family mobile safety and IoT or digital security services.
  • Forecasts indicate 24.1 billion active IoT devices by 2030, exuding potential for core digital security solutions as people’s lives become increasingly connected, as per Avast SVP Nick Viney.
  • Smith Micro recently launched a follow-on public offering to raise $62 million to fund the Avast acquisition.
  • Smith Micro’s cash and cash equivalents were $25.8 million on December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: SMSI shares are trading higher by 12% at $6.93 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SMSI + AVASF)

ROCE Insights For Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com