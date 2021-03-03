 Skip to main content

Tyto Athene To Acquire AT&T's Defense IT Professional Services Business

Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 2:32pm   Comments
  • Tyto Athene inked an agreement to acquire AT&T Inc’s (NYSE: T) Department of Defense IT professional services business, AT&T Government Solutions, Inc. (GSI).
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • AT&T and Tyto will also focus upon opportunities in the DoD IT professional services market under the arrangement.
  • Tyto was created in August of 2018 upon acquiring the Government Solutions division of Black Box Corporation by Arlington Capital Partners. Further in 2019, Tyto acquired Island Information Technology Consultants, a unified communications solution provider to the Intelligence Community.
  • The deal can create a pure-play provider of IT professional services and solutions to critical US Government agencies.
  • Tyto, continue to be poised to benefit from the secular tailwinds of US Government investment in legacy IT modernization and cybersecurity efforts.
  • Price action: T stock was up 2.141 at $28.81 on the last check Wednesday.

