 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Upland Software Acquires Cloud-Based Customer Data Platform BlueVenn For $51.9M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
  • Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLDannounced the acquisition of a cloud-based customer data platform (CDP), BlueVenn, for $51.9 million in cash. The purchase price also includes a cash holdback of $2.4 million payable in 12 months.
  • The acquisition will enable Upland customers to centralize consumer data further supported by omnichannel digital engagement strategies to drive the business from a single vendor.
  • BlueVenn offers the ability to access online and offline consumer data sources from in-store to email to mobile in one centralized location and enables companies to optimize omnichannel marketing campaign performance by revealing unique perceptions into decisive buying behaviors. The consumer information is kept secure and compliant with regulations, including GDPR and CCPA.
  • Upland expects the acquisition to produce annual revenue of $15.5 million. BlueVenn is estimated to produce a minimum of $6.8 million in annual EBITDA upon the integration.
  • Upland's closing cash balance stood at $250 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: UPLD stock was down 1.11% at $49.9 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UPLD)

Upland Software: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 24, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com