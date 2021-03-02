Roku Acquires Nielsen Advanced Video Advertising Business
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has inked an agreement to acquire Nielsen Holdings PLC’s (NYSE: NLSN) Advanced Video Advertising (AVA) business, including Nielsen’s video automatic content recognition (ACR) and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technologies.
- The acquisition will fast-track Roku’s launch of an end-to-end DAI solution with TV programmers.
- Additionally, Nielsen and Roku will form a strategic partnership to complement Nielsen ad and content measurement products into the Roku platform and develop Nielsen’s cross-media measurement solution Nielsen ONE.
- Roku said the announcement builds on multiple years of a close association between Roku and Nielsen. The companies will form a long-term agreement to leverage Total Ad Ratings (TAR) on the Roku platform. Precisely, Roku’s media sales and ad-buying platform, OneView, will natively fit in Nielsen’s “always-on” Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) for advertisers. Roku will also support Nielsen Digital Content Ratings (DCR) by publishers.
- The partnership will help extend the footprint of smart TVs and other devices, where Nielsen would enable media sellers and buyers to appraise and monetize addressable advertising.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Price action: ROKU shares are down 1.82% at $412.65, and NLSN shares are trading higher by 3.95% at $24.05 on the last check Tuesday.
