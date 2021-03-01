Descartes Acquires QuestaWeb, Foreign Trade Zone Solution

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX), a global leader in on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions, announced Monday it has acquired QuestaWeb, a premier provider of global trade management (GTM) solutions. Descartes acquired Clark, New Jersey-headquartered QuestaWeb for approximately $36 million, satisfied from cash on hand, a news release said.

QuestaWeb's web-based GTM is a foreign trade zone (FTZ) solution that allows logistics services providers (LSPs) and importers to automate processes to ensure compliance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for FTZ trading in the U.S. This solution is available as a stand-alone model or as part of the company's GTM that helps manage the life cycle of shipments including import, export, logistics, compliance and financial processes.

"The addition of QuestaWeb's FTZ solution brings an important capability to our Global Logistics Network and will help our customers manage the entire foreign trade zone process, allowing them to minimize duties, fees, and taxes while remaining compliant with CBP regulations. We're also looking forward to integrating QuestaWeb's solutions with our forwarder and customs broker back-office platform, helping LSPs accelerate their digital transformation with innovative capabilities such as Descartes Kontainers online booking tool," said Ken Wood, EVP Product Management at Descartes, in the release.

In June, Descartes acquired Kontainers, the U.K.-based platform that offers quoting, booking, tracking and dashboard analytics. This acquisition gave customers the ability to leverage Kontainers' platform through Descartes' Global Logistics Network as well.

"We're looking forward to working with the QuestaWeb customers, partners and team of domain experts to continue to help the logistics community navigate the complexities of the global trade landscape in an efficient, secure and compliant way, said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes' chief executive officer, in the release.