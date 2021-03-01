Future FinTech Shares Are Trading Higher On Acquiring 60% Stake In Sichuan Ticode Supply Chain Management
Blockchain e-commerce company Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) and subsidiary Future Supply Chain Co., Ltd., inked an agreement with Sichuan Longma Electronic Technology and Sichuan Ticode Supply Chain Management to acquire a 60% equity interest of Ticode from Longma for $66.45 million.
- The purchase price consists of 7.8 million shares of FTFT priced at $8.53 per share, representing a 59% premium to its Friday closing price of $5.36. An additional 5% stake in Ticode shall be transferred free of cost upon Ticode’s nonaccomplishment of EBIT of at least $7.69 million (RMB 50 million) for FY21. A further 5% stake in Ticode shall be transferred free of cost upon Ticode’s nonaccomplishment of EBIT of at least $8.85 million (RMB 57.5 million) for the fiscal year ended FY22.
- Longma is a subsidiary of Benma (Shenzhen) Industrial. As previously announced on September 15, 2020, the company inked an agreement with Benma to purchase no less than 60% of the equity shares of Ticode through a share exchange transaction. The parties had engaged in six months of operational, legal, and financial due diligence, including the completed audit of Ticode’s financial statements for FY18 and FY19.
- Ticode offers the supply chain industry financial services and accomplished revenue of $518.61 million (RMB 3.36 billion) and net profit of $ 7.41 million (RMB 47.99 million) in FY19.
- Ticode’s business includes procurement agent services, sales agent services, inventory pledged loan services, and supply chain financing intermediary services. Ticode’s supply chain-related services include electronic components, technology services to supply chain data management for the electronics industry, and supply chain management.
- “Upon the completion of this acquisition, we will gain experienced staff and customer resources in the supply chain financial services area where we plan to expand further and create synergies in the fintech sector. Through the linking of capital and the real economy, we plan to build a sustainable and mutually beneficial platform for banks, enterprises, and the supply chains, as well as to create a comprehensive financial consulting and services platform to further expand the value chain of our financial technology services,” said Future FinTech CEO Shanchun Huang.
- Future FinTech raised a total of $11.9 million and $15 million in secondary equity offerings this year.
- Price action: FTFT stock was up 13.6% at $6.09 on the last check Monday.
