EPAM To Acquire Salesforce Platinum Partner PolSource For Undisclosed Sum

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) announced its agreement to acquire Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE: CRM) Platinum Partner, PolSource, to ramp up its growing Salesforce abilities and development into new markets. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

PolSource's senior leadership team and hundreds of Salesforce experts will join forces with EPAM Systems under the agreement.

PolSource has the potential to deliver multi-cloud end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, automotive, technology, healthcare, and life sciences.

PolSource's expertise spans the Salesforce Customer 360 platform (including Sales, Service, Marketing, and Commerce) and key Salesforce practices across Heroku, AI, Data & Analytics, Integration (including MuleSoft), Mobile, and CX/UI.

EPAM's cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2020.

Price action: EPAM stock was up 2.85% at $384.27 on the last check Monday.