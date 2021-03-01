EPAM To Acquire Salesforce Platinum Partner PolSource For Undisclosed Sum
EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) announced its agreement to acquire Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE: CRM) Platinum Partner, PolSource, to ramp up its growing Salesforce abilities and development into new markets. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- PolSource's senior leadership team and hundreds of Salesforce experts will join forces with EPAM Systems under the agreement.
- PolSource has the potential to deliver multi-cloud end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, automotive, technology, healthcare, and life sciences.
- PolSource's expertise spans the Salesforce Customer 360 platform (including Sales, Service, Marketing, and Commerce) and key Salesforce practices across Heroku, AI, Data & Analytics, Integration (including MuleSoft), Mobile, and CX/UI.
- EPAM's cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2020.
- Price action: EPAM stock was up 2.85% at $384.27 on the last check Monday.
