Accenture Acquires UK's Leadership And Talent Consultancy Cirrus To Support Leadership Transformation
Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) announced it had acquired U.K.-based leadership and talent consultancy firm, Cirrus.
- The acquisition is aimed towards the consolidation of its development and coaching capabilities for leaders seeking business transformation.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- “By acquiring Cirrus, we can deliver leadership and talent development programs to serve them at a greater pace and scale. “Cirrus’s digital learning capabilities, in particular, will help transform and reinvent our clients’ C-suites and broader teams in innovative ways,” said Accenture global lead Christie Smith.
- Cirrus aims to expand Accenture’s client offerings and deliver value with a deep understanding of client needs and market challenges.
- Cirrus marks Accenture’s third acquisition in the U.K. in 2021, following Edenhouse and Infinity Works in February.
- Price action: ACN closed lower by 1.13% at $250.90 on Friday.
