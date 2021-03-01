 Skip to main content

Accenture Acquires UK's Leadership And Talent Consultancy Cirrus To Support Leadership Transformation
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 6:41am   Comments
Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACNannounced it had acquired U.K.-based leadership and talent consultancy firm, Cirrus.

  • The acquisition is aimed towards the consolidation of its development and coaching capabilities for leaders seeking business transformation.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • “By acquiring Cirrus, we can deliver leadership and talent development programs to serve them at a greater pace and scale. “Cirrus’s digital learning capabilities, in particular, will help transform and reinvent our clients’ C-suites and broader teams in innovative ways,” said Accenture global lead Christie Smith.
  • Cirrus aims to expand Accenture’s client offerings and deliver value with a deep understanding of client needs and market challenges.
  • Cirrus marks Accenture’s third acquisition in the U.K. in 2021, following Edenhouse and Infinity Works in February.
  • Price action: ACN closed lower by 1.13% at $250.90 on Friday.

Posted-In: United KingdomM&A News Tech Media

