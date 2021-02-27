'SPACS Attack' Weekly Recap: Looking Back At 11 Deal Announcements, New SPACs To Watch And Headline News

The stock market brought several SPAC merger announcements, rumors and headlines throughout the trading week, as we covered on Benzinga’s "SPACs Attack" show.

Here is a look back at the deals announced, some new SPACs to watch and top headlines.

SPAC Deals

Additive manufacturing leader Markforged announced a SPAC deal with One (NYSE: AONE). The company counts Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Porsche as investors and has a list of blue chip customers. Markforged had revenue of $70 million in fiscal 2020 and sees revenue growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 68% from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2025.

SPAC Rumors

Bloomberg reports Vision+, the Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) of Indonesia, is in talks to merge with Malacca Straits Acquisition (NASDAQ: MLAC).

(NASDAQ: NFLX) of Indonesia, is in talks to merge with (NASDAQ: MLAC). IndiaTimes reports online grocery store Grofers in in talks with several SPACs including CF Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ: CFIV) for a possible deal to go public.

(NASDAQ: CFIV) for a possible deal to go public. Metal mining company DeepGreen Metals is in talks to merge with Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SOAC).

(NYSE: SOAC). DMY Technology Group Inc III (NYSE: DMYI) is in talks with quantum computing company IonQ on a possible SPAC merger.

(NYSE: DMYI) is in talks with quantum computing company IonQ on a possible SPAC merger. New SPACs: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: KCACU) units began trading on Friday. The SPAC is from the same team that took QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) public.

(NASDAQ: KCACU) units began trading on Friday. The SPAC is from the same team that took (NYSE: QS) public. Fusion Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:FSNBU) units began trading on Friday. The team also has a pending merger with MoneyLion through its previous SPAC Fusion Acquisition (NYSE: FUSE).

(NASDAQ:FSNBU) units began trading on Friday. The team also has a pending merger with MoneyLion through its previous SPAC (NYSE: FUSE). Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SRNGU) raised over $1.5 billion in an offering last week. The SPAC comes from Harry Sloan and Jeff Sagansky, the same team that took DraftKings Inc and Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) public.

Headlines

Lion Electric and Proterra both signed electric bus deals during the week, which helped shares of their respective SPACs. Lion Electric, going public with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp (NYSE: NGA), signed a deal with the Los Angeles School District. Proterra, going public with ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (NASDAQ: ACTC), signed a deal for 1,200 electric school buses over 10 years for a school district in Maryland.

(NYSE: NGA), signed a deal with the Los Angeles School District. Proterra, going public with (NASDAQ: ACTC), signed a deal for 1,200 electric school buses over 10 years for a school district in Maryland. Fisker (NYSE: FSR) made headlines several times during the week. The electric vehicle company announced a new partnership with Foxconn. Fisker also reported fourth quarter earnings where it highlighted 12,467 reservations for the Fisker Ocean electric SUV.

(NYSE: FSR) made headlines several times during the week. The electric vehicle company announced a new partnership with Foxconn. Fisker also reported fourth quarter earnings where it highlighted 12,467 reservations for the Fisker Ocean electric SUV. On Friday, former SPAC DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) reported fourth quarter revenue of $322 million. The figure was up 146% year-over-year and came in ahead of the Street consensus estimate of $233 million. DraftKings raised its full fiscal 2021 revenue guidance to a range of $900 million to $1 billion.

Disclosure: Author is long shares FSR, FSNBU, RTP, RMGB, CCIV, RAAC, SRNGU, SOAC and NGA.

Photo courtesy of Joby Aviation.