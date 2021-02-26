Vinco Ventures, Zash Acquire 80% Stake In TikTok Rival Lomotif For $125M: Bloomberg
- The investor group led by Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) and U.S.-based entertainment, content, and distribution company ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, who planned to acquire an 80% stake in TikTok and Kuaishou rival Lomotif Private Limited, will pay $125 million for the deal, Bloomberg reports.
- Vinco and ZASH had inked a merger agreement last month to create and accelerate live-streaming content, video-sharing, distribution, and production.
- ZASH is led by financier and former Moviepass Chairman Ted Farnsworth, Music.ly TikTok and Triller innovator Jaeson Ma, and early Triller visionary and board member Vincent Butta.
- Lomotif CEO Paul Yang will continue to lead Lomotif upon the acquisition.
- Investment bank BTIG represented ZASH on the buy-side of the transaction with Palladium Capital as fundraise advisor.
- Price action: BBIG shares are up 1.09% at $2.8 on the last check Friday.
