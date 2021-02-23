Market Overview

Beam Therapeutics Adds To Drug Delivery With $120M GuideTx Buy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 1:49pm   Comments
  • Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) acquires Guide Therapeutics (GuideTx), a developer of nonviral drug delivery vehicles for genetic medicines, in an all-stock deal for $120 million upfront. GuideTx shareholders could also yield up to $320 million more in milestone payments.
  • Beam is betting that adding GuideTx’s lipid nanoparticle (LNP) drug delivery vehicles to the mix will boost its genetic medicines’ reach into new tissues and disease areas.
  • GuideTx’s LNP screening technology tags nanoparticles with DNA barcodes allows hundreds of nanoparticles to be screened in one experiment, in a single animal.
  • So far, GuideTx has identified a library of lipids and lipid formulations that could ramp up the development of gene editing treatments to tissues other than the liver.
  • Price Action: BEAM is down 14.4% at $94.56 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: M&A News Health Care General

