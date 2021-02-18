Market Overview

Stratasys Acquires UK's 3D Printers And Solutions Provider RP Support
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 9:56am   Comments
  • Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYSacquired U.K.’S industrial stereolithography 3D printers and solutions provider RP Support Ltd for undisclosed terms.
  • The acquisition is estimated to be slightly revenue and EPS accretive by 2021 end.
  • The worldwide addressable sector for industrial stereolithography systems is valued at $150 million and is expected to continue growing at 10% annually.
  • RPS’ Neo line of 3D printers includes dynamic laser beam technology for better accuracy, detail, and low variability across the full extent of a large build platform. As an open resin system, the Neo products provide customers, materials with chemical resistance, heat tolerance, flexibility, resilience, and optical precision. The products can produce large parts up to 800 x 800 x 600 mm, providing a noteworthy build area in a small footprint.
  • The Neo systems are Industry 4.0-ready, with Titanium control software including camera, network connectivity, support remote diagnostics, and mid-build parameter customization. 
  • The printers can automatically email progress reports on jobs. Stratasys intends to integrate its GrabCAD Print workflow software into future versions of the product.
  • Stratasys acquired 3D printing start-up Origin Inc for $100 million in December to tap the growing polymer market.
  • Price action: SSYS shares were down 3.76% at $46.77 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: 3D PrintingM&A News Tech Media

