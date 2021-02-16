Market Overview

Palo Alto Networks To Acquire Cloud Security Company Bridgecrew For $156M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANWinked an agreement to acquire developer-first cloud security company Bridgecrew for $156 million in cash to deliver security across the full application lifecycle.
  • The company’s Prisma Cloud customers will gain from a single platform that will deliver cloud security from build time to runtime, impeccably connecting security and DevOps teams upon the addition.
  • Bridgecrew’s open-source IaC scanner, Checkov, has surpassed 1 million downloads in 2020 in its first full year of accessibility. Its full security platform has witnessed significant early traction across many cloud-first organizations and several industries.
  • Palo Alto Networks will continue to capitalize on Bridgecrew’s open-source initiatives towards its continuing commitment to DevOps security.
  • The company also launched a complete cloud-delivered platform Prisma Access 2.0, including self-healing infrastructure, ML-powered security, cloud secure web gateway (SWG) capabilities, and a reimagined cloud management experience.
  • Price Action: PANW shares are down 0.48% at $393.23 on the last check Tuesday.

M&A News

