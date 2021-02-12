Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

II-VI Offers To Acquire Coherent For $260 Per Share
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Share:
  • II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVIhas made an offer to acquire Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) for a purchase price of $260 per share.
  • The purchase price signifies a premium of 15% to Coherent’s last closing price.
  • Under the offer, Coherent’s shareholders would receive $130.00 in cash and 1.3055 II-VI common shares for each Coherent share.
  • II-VI expects yearly acquisition synergies of $200 million in the next three years. It expects the transaction to be EPS accretive from the second year of closing. II-VI plans to fund the acquisition with cash on hand and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC’s debt financing.
  • Additionally, noted private investment firm Bain Capital is keen to invest in the combined company.
  • YesterdayLumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) disclosed that the MKS Instruments, Inc’s (NASDAQ: MKSI) offer to acquire Coherent could subject them to antitrust regulations, unlike the offer made by Lumentum. Further, Lumentum has agreed to sell its overlapping products with Coherent for China and stated that they have very few overlapping products. All of which rendered Lumentum’s offer as superior compared to MKS.
  • Earlier this week, MKS sent an unsolicited acquisition proposal to acquire Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) in exchange for $115 in cash per share of Coherent and 0.7473 shares of MKS subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
  • Just a month back, Lumentum had inked an agreement to acquire Coherent in exchange for $100 in cash per share of Coherent and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum.
  • Price action: COHR shares are up 14.3% at $259.2 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COHR + IIVI)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 11, 2021
II-VI: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2021
Earnings Preview for II-VI
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com