SIRC To Acquire EV Charging Station Provider Pacific Lighting Management
- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) has signed a letter of intent to acquire energy services and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions provider Pacific Lighting Management, Inc. The financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.
- The acquisition is estimated to close by the end of FY21.
- “This cash-flow positive acquisition complements our existing product line with Pacific Lighting’s diverse revenue streams in the energy services market, in particular addressing our recently announcing EV charging station initiative. Additionally, with our full complement of products and services, we can offer their nationwide customers opportunities across solar, battery backup installation, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting work,” said Solar Integrated Roofing CEO David Massey.
- Price action: SIRC shares are trading higher by 5.26% at $2 on the last check Thursday.
