Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WPP Acquires Brazilian Digital Software Company DTI Digital For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 11:29am   Comments
Share:
  • WPP Plc (NYSE: WPPacquired Brazilian digital software engineering company DTI Digital to consolidate its capabilities in its clients' end-to-end digital transformation objectives in Brazil and beyond through expanding its ad tech and systems integrations capabilities.
  • DTI will gain from WPP's global network and relationships with its partners and clients.
  • DTI's digital solutions help clients get digitalized and connected to their customers, including back-office support systems development. Based on agile methodology and design thinking, its proprietary approach enables in scaling up of its development teams.
  • The financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.
  • Price action: WPP shares are down 0.02% at $56.55 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WPP)

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com