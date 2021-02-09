Market Overview

Cybersecurity Company Appgate Set To Go Public Via Merger With Newtown
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 11:44am   Comments
  • Cybersecurity company Appgate will merge with Newtown Lane Marketing, Incorporated (OTC: NTWN) to go public with a $1 billion valuation.
  • Appgate was spun out of Cyxtera Technologies in January 2020 to capitalize on the cybersecurity industry. An undisclosed investment manager is investing up to $100 million in convertible notes, valuing the company at $1 billion.
  • BC Partners and Medina Capital will remain Appgate's majority shareholders controlling 74.4% of Newtown's common stock, translating into 157.5 million shares.
  • Appgate received $50 million as the merger signing amount, with $25 million at closing and an additional $25 million post-closing.
  • The merger is likely to close by the second quarter of 2021.
  • Appgate says it has a revenue potential of $40 million in FY21 with a 50% CAGR through FY25.
  • Appgate's management team will continue to lead the business upon the merger, with Barry Field as the CEO and Rene Rodriguez as the CFO.
  • Price action: NTWN shares are trading higher by 2,161.4% at $11.50 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Cybersecurity SPACsM&A News Tech Media

