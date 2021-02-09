Bally's Corp. Acquires Irish F2P Game Provider SportCaller: What Investors Need To Know

Bally's Corp. (NYSE: BALY), the Providence, Rhode Island-headquartered provider of land-based gaming and interactive entertainment, has acquired SportCaller, a B2B, free-to-play (F2P) game provider for sports betting and media companies.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

What Happened: Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, SportCaller's product line features more than 100 prediction, quiz/trivia, pay-to-play, bespoke and turnkey app games in over 20 languages and over 30 sports across 37 countries.

According to the companies, SportCaller will enable Bally's to launch its own suite of F2P games this year while using SportCaller's games as a player engagement and retention tool in states that authorize sports betting.

The SportsCaller transaction marks the third acquisition in three months for Bally's, which purchased the sports betting platform provider Bet.Works last November and the gaming platform and daily fantasy sports operator Monkey Knife Fight last month.

What's Next: In November, Bally's Announced a long-term strategic partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) that will combine Bally's proprietary sports betting technology and market footprint with Sinclair's portfolio of broadcasting outlets. Bally's said the SportCaller deal will allow it to leverage Sinclair's media into states that do not permit sports betting.

"I am delighted to welcome SportCaller to Bally's Interactive alongside Bet.Works and Monkey Knife Fight," George Papanier, Bally's president and CEO, said in a statement.

"F2P products represent a core component of our interactive strategy to drive user acquisition to Bally's ecosystem. SportCaller offers unique products and I am confident that its pioneering platform and deep international expertise will significantly contribute to our growing interactive platforms."

Cillian Barry, SportCaller's founder and managing director, said the M&A deal is a milestone for the Irish company.

"I look forward to working with Bally's talented team as we continue to create an innovative F2P product that engages sports fans on a global scale."

BALY Price Action: Bally's shares were up 2.86% at $58.24 at last check Tuesday.