Nuance Acquires Clinical AI Competences Startup Saykara
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 8:07am   Comments
  • Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUANacquired a clinical artificial intelligence (AI) startup Saykara, Inc., to bolster its AI and ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solutions towards lower clinician burnout, improved patient experiences, and better overall health system financial integrity.
  • Harjinder Sandhu, Ph.D., founded Saykara in Seattle in 2015 and previously served in Nuance’s R&D division. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Sandhu and Saykara’s team of engineers, machine learning specialists, and qualified technology executives will join Nuance’s R&D team.
  • Nuance’s cash flow from operations increased from $44.7 million to $54.6 million year-on-year in the first quarter of FY21. The closing cash balance stood at $374 million.
  • Price action: NUAN shares are down 2.99% at $49 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: artificial intelligenceM&A News Tech Media

