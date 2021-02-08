Well Health Scoops Up CRH Medical For $4 Per Share; CRHM Shares Skyrocket
- CRH Medical Corp (NYSE: CRHM) shares triple in premarket on the heels of a definitive agreement with Well Health Technologies Corp, wherein WELL Health will acquire CRH Medical for the purchase price of approximately $292.7 million and a transaction value of roughly $369.2 million inclusive of credit facility.
- The purchase price of $4.00 per share represents a premium of approximately 83% to CRHM closing price on Feb. 5.
- Additionally, WELL Health received binding commitments in connection with a concurrent non-brokered private placement financing that is expected to close by Feb. 15, 2021; however, the acquisition is not subject to any financing condition.
- The deal is expected to complete during the second quarter of 2021.
- Price Action: CRHM gained 223.8% at $7.06 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.
Posted-In: M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care Top Stories General