Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SoftBank's Vision Fund To Launch 2 More SPACs, For Total IPO Raise Of $550 Million
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
February 06, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Share:
SoftBank's Vision Fund To Launch 2 More SPACs, For Total IPO Raise Of $550 Million

SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) is planning to launch two more SPACs.

What Happened: The two SPACs aim to raise a total of $550 million in their IPOs, Reuters reported, citing regulatory filings.

SVF Investment Corp 2 would offer 20 million shares and warrants, and SVF Investment Corp 3 would offer 35 million shares, all priced at $10 each. The SPACs would be listed on the Nasdaq.

Why It Matters: Japan-based SoftBank, led by Masayoshi Son, has been a major tech investor through its Vision Fund and is taking an increasing interest in SPACs. In January, its first SPAC, SVF Investment Corp (NASDAQ: SVFA), raised $525 million through its IPO. SoftBank also filed to raise $200 million through the IPO of its second SPAC, LDH Growth I, on January 29.

SoftBank Investment Advisers, which oversees the company’s Vision Fund, is the backer of the two new SPACs.

The Vision Fund is invested in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), WeWork, Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK), TikTok parent ByteDance, and many others.

While the fund's portfolio would seem to be a fertile source of companies to take public via a SPAC, Axios reported in October that the fund would be looking outside its portfolio for opportunities.

Image: SoftBank 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBY)

Lucid In Talks With Saudi Arabia's Sovereign Wealth Fund For EV Factory, Governor Confirms
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Earnings
Southeast Asia's Most Valuable Startup Grab Mulls $2B US IPO: Reuters
SoftBank Dumps $2B Worth Of Uber Shares After Stock's Rally
Top Five US Banks Generate Record $37 Billion Investment Bank Revenues In 2020: FT
Businesses Raised $159B In 2020 US IPO Boom: Refinitiv
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ByteDance Masayoshi Son Softbank SPAC TikTokM&A News IPOs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com