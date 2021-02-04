Market Overview

Kulicke and Soffa Acquired Uniqarta To Gain LED Die Transfer Technology.
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 9:09am   Comments
  • Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLICacquired Massachusetts tech company Uniqarta, Inc., including its portfolio of patents and other intellectual property rights for undisclosed terms.
  • Kulicke & Soffa had extensively worked with Uniqarta to monetize the latter’s LED die transfer technology.
  • Uniqarta’s contactless Laser-Enabled Advanced Placement (LEAP) technology reflects the precision, speed, and cost economies compared to the conventional ones.
  • The LED transfer approach will be a significant thrust to the mini-LED backlighting along with a positive catalyst for direct-emissive micro-LED applications.
  • The mini and micro-LED wafer volumes have a CAGR potential of over 200% through 2025 from the surging demand for consumer televisions, tablets, and notebooks as per TrendForce.
  • “Our acquisition of Uniqarta strengthens and extends the overall mini and micro-LED technology portfolio at K&S. This investment emphasizes important strategic additions to our competencies, value proposition, and participation in the rapidly-evolving advanced display market,” said Kulicke & Soffa CTO Bob Chylak.
  • The new advanced display system is estimated to debut by the end of FY21.
  • Cash and equivalents stood at $576.7 million as of January 2, 2021.
  • Price action: KLIC shares are up 7.3% at $40 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: LED technologyM&A News Tech Media

