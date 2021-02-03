Market Overview

Tetra Tech Acquires Coanda To Strengthen Its Analytics Business
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
  • Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEKacquired British Columbia’s Coanda Research & Development Corporation to complement its advanced analytics business.
  • Coanda’s research scientists and engineers provide solutions for complex engineering science problems across multiple industries. All of which is further supported by its in-house research facilities.
  • Coanda will be a part of Tetra Tech’s Commercial/International Services Group.
  • The financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.
  • “The addition of Coanda aligns with our Leading with Science® approach and advances our strategy to expand our cutting-edge scientific solutions to support the commercial and industrial sectors,” said Tetra Tech CEO Dan Batrack.
  • The company had a cash and equivalents balance of $163.44 million as of December 27, 2020.
  • Price action: TTEK shares are down 0.05% at $127.76 on the last check Wednesday.

