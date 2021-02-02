Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oncocyte Acquires Blood-Based Molecular Diagnostics Provider, Chronix Biomedical For Roughly $10 Million

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 9:35am   Comments
Share:
  • Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) has agreed to acquire Chronix Biomedical, a privately held molecular diagnostics company, developing blood tests for cancer treatment and organ transplants. This agreement supersedes the previous agreement announced in October 2020.
  • Under the agreement, Chronix's development and the business team will become part of the Oncocyte R&D team maintaining lab operations in Germany and lead Oncocyte's commercial efforts with DetermaRx and DetermaIO in Germany and other EU member countries.
  • Oncocyte intends to accelerate further development of the CNI test that measures the amount of that copy number variation present in blood that has been shed by dying tumor cells.
  • Oncocyte believes the addition of the CNI test will enable it to enter into blood-based immune-therapy monitoring. The test is expected to be launched in the second half of 2021, only-for research use.
  • Upon closing, Oncocyte will pay $2.675 million in cash, $1.5 million of Oncocyte shares, and assume liabilities not to exceed $5.5 million.
  • The agreement also provides for Oncocyte to pay a revenue share on the net collected revenues for certain tests and services for specific periods and to pay a combination of cash or Oncocyte common stock of up to $14 million if certain milestones are achieved.
  • The transaction is expected to complete by April 30.
  • Price Action: OCX shares are up by 0.20% at $5.10 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OCX)

101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why OncoCyte Shares Are Trading Higher Today
51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Blood TestingM&A News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com