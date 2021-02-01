Market Overview

Rapid7 Acquires Alcide.IO For $50 Million To Tap Budding Cloud Security Market
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
  • Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPDacquired Israeli Kubernetes security provider Alcide.IO Ltd for a purchase price of $50 million.
  • Alcide.IO marks Rapid7’s second acquisition in the cloud security market in the past nine months, following the acquisition of DivvyCloud in April.
  • The acquisitions have the potential to boost Rapid7’s cloud-native security platform and risk management competencies thereof.
  • Cloud’s flexibility, swiftness, and, dexterity have immensely contributed towards the acceleration of innovation and value delivery attracting more developers towards Kubernetes.
  • Alcide’s cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) offers extensive, real-time prominence and governance, container runtime, network monitoring, and the capacity to inspect security threats.
  • The acquisition will help to expand and strengthen Rapid7’s cloud security offering.
  • “The technical talent within Israel’s cybersecurity ecosystem is unparalleled and we look forward to working together with the Alcide team to provide organizations with comprehensive cloud security that drives business growth and innovation,” said Rapid7 CEO Corey Thomas.
  • Price action: Rapid7 shares are up 1.68% at $88.28 on the last check Monday.
  • Related News: Accenture (NYSE: ACNto acquire Imaginea to accelerate cloud services.
  • Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSHacquired cloud transformation consultancy group Linium.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Cloud Computing MarketM&A News Tech Media

