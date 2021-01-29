Eaton Acquires Tripp Lite For $1.65 Billion To Expand UPS Business
- Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) is set to acquire Tripp Lite for a purchase price of $1.65 billion to expand its power quality business in the Americas.
- Tripp Lite is a supplier of power quality products and connectivity solutions, including single-phase uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors, and enclosures for data centers, industrial, medical, and communications markets in the Americas.
- The purchase price is valued at 12 times Tripp Lite's 2020 EBITDA and 11 times its projected 2021 EBITDA.
- "The acquisition of Tripp Lite will enhance the breadth of our edge computing and distributed IT product portfolio and expand our single-phase UPS business," said Eaton COO Uday Yadav.
- The acquisition is expected to close by the mid of 2021.
- Price Action: ETN shares closed 0.04% lower at $118.29 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.