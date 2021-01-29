Market Overview

Eaton Acquires Tripp Lite For $1.65 Billion To Expand UPS Business
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2021 9:30am   Comments
  • Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) is set to acquire Tripp Lite for a purchase price of $1.65 billion to expand its power quality business in the Americas.
  • Tripp Lite is a supplier of power quality products and connectivity solutions, including single-phase uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors, and enclosures for data centers, industrial, medical, and communications markets in the Americas.
  • The purchase price is valued at 12 times Tripp Lite's 2020 EBITDA and 11 times its projected 2021 EBITDA.
  • "The acquisition of Tripp Lite will enhance the breadth of our edge computing and distributed IT product portfolio and expand our single-phase UPS business," said Eaton COO Uday Yadav.
  • The acquisition is expected to close by the mid of 2021.
  • Price Action: ETN shares closed 0.04% lower at $118.29 on Thursday.

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

