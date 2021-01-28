Market Overview

Prudential To Demerge US Business As Separate Entity, Raise $3 Billion Equity
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2021 5:28am   Comments
  • Prudential PLC (NYSE: PUK) is set to demerge Jackson, its U.S. business unit as a separate entity, the Financial Times reports. The move will break-up the 173-year-old life insurer to focus on Asia.
  • The insurance giant had been under pressure from activist investor Third Point to split up and unlock shareholder value.
  • Prudential will demerge the Jackson unit directly to shareholders instead of an initial public offering (IPO) but retain a 20% stake in the company.
  • Post the split, Prudential will be a U.K.-headquartered business with operations in Asia and Africa with stock market listings in London and Hong Kong.
  • Jackson will list on the New York Stock Exchange once the deal is concluded in the second half of 2021.
  • Prudential is raising new equity between $2.5 billion to $3 billion to pay down its debt. The new equity is likely to be marketed to Asian investors as the company wants to increase its shareholder base in the region.
  • Price Action: PUK shares are down 6.96% at $33.97, in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Insurance Sector Spin-Offs Third Point CapitalM&A News Offerings Top Stories Media

