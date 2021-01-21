Market Overview

Why Vinco Ventures Stock Is Surging 300% Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2021 11:29am   Comments
Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares are trading higher after the company, along with its subsidiary, Vinco Acquisition Corporation, entered into an agreement to complete a plan of merger agreement with ZASH Global Media And Entertainment.

Vinco Ventures is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco’s B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy seeks out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns.

Vinco Ventures shares were trading up 317% at $6.42 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.40 and a 52-week low of $1.11.

