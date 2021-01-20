Market Overview

Obalon Surges 470% On ReShape Lifesciences Merger Agreement
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a merger agreement with ReShape Lifesciences.

Obalon Therapeutics is a medical device company that focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes Obalon Balloon System. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Obalon Therapeutics shares were trading up 472.67% at $9.22 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.70 and a 52-week low of 62 cents.

