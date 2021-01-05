Canada Trucking Giant Bison Acquired By James Richardson & Sons

Bison Transport, one of Canada's largest trucking and logistics companies, has been acquired by James Richardson & Sons, a large Canadian agricultural and industrial conglomerate.

The deal was announced Tuesday, without the price or terms disclosed. James Richardson & Sons purchased Bison from Wescan Capital, a holding company owned by the Jessiman family.

Winnipeg-based Bison has a fleet of over 2,000 trucks, with operations based in both Canada and the United States. The privately held company is among the largest and most respected names in Canadian trucking.

Bison and its new owner, also based in Winnipeg, said no changes are planned at the carrier.

"I feel great that the business I have had a part in building has secured its future with such a great organization," longtime CEO Rob Penner said in a statement.

James Richardson & Sons operates in Canada, the U.S. and the United Kingdom. It owns Richardson International, a major agricultural and food processing company.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Nate Tabak.

As ransomware attacks hit trucking, victims face costly dilemma

5 defining cyberattacks on trucking and logistics in 2020

Forward Air reveals ransomware attack, warns of revenue hit