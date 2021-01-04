Market Overview

Twitter Acquires Podcast App Breaker To Bolster Voice-Based Social Media Product
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 04, 2021 9:13pm   Comments
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has acquired the social podcast app Breaker, the latter's CEO Erik Berlin said in a statement on Monday.

What Happened: Berlin, along with and the company’s Chief Technological Officer Leah Culver are “looking forward to helping create new experiences for the Twitter community.”

Breaker will shut down its services for users on Jan. 15  and suggests users migrate their subscriptions to another podcast listening app like Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) or Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Music by exporting an OPML file.

Why It Matters: The app is known for giving a social dimension to podcasts by allowing users to comment on episodes and by fostering engagement among listeners, reported TechCrunch.

Culver, who is also the co-founder of Breaker, said on Twitter she would “help build” Spaces, which is the Jack Dorsey-led social network’s voice-based social networking product.

Twitter engineering lead Michael Montano tweeted that Berlin, Culver, and Breaker designer Emma Lundin would be joining Twitter.

Montano said the addition of the Breaker team would “improve the health of public conversation on our service.”

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 0.7% higher at $54.53 on Monday and fell 0.24% in the after-hours session.

Related Link: Amazon Heats Up Podcasting War With Wondery Acquisition: What You Need To Know

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Apple Music Erik Berlin Leah Culver podcastsM&A News Events Tech Best of Benzinga

