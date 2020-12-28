FedEx Closes On ShopRunner Acquisition

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) said Monday it has completed its acquisition of e-commerce platform ShopRunner that was announced earlier this month. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

ShopRunner's platform connects more than 100 merchants to consumers and charges $79 a year for guaranteed two-day deliveries. ShopRunner becomes a subsidiary of FedEx Services, a unit that offers support services to other parts of FedEx's businesses.

The acquisition is designed to bolster FedEx's e-commerce offerings, which are expected to play a pivotal role as the company goes to war with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon plans to restart third-party shipping services in 2021 after putting the program on hold earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ShopRunner will operate as part of FedEx Dataworks, a new organization within FedEx Services designed to leverage FedEx's formidable databases to improve the integrated digital and physical e-commerce transactions.