Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FedEx Closes On ShopRunner Acquisition
FreightWaves  
December 28, 2020 5:06pm   Comments
Share:
FedEx Closes On ShopRunner Acquisition

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) said Monday it has completed its acquisition of e-commerce platform ShopRunner that was announced earlier this month. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

ShopRunner's platform connects more than 100 merchants to consumers and charges $79 a year for guaranteed two-day deliveries. ShopRunner becomes a subsidiary of FedEx Services, a unit that offers support services to other parts of FedEx's businesses.

The acquisition is designed to bolster FedEx's e-commerce offerings, which are expected to play a pivotal role as the company goes to war with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon plans to restart third-party shipping services in 2021 after putting the program on hold earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ShopRunner will operate as part of FedEx Dataworks, a new organization within FedEx Services designed to leverage FedEx's formidable databases to improve the integrated digital and physical e-commerce transactions.

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (FDX)

Emirates Delivers First COVID-19 Vaccines To UAE
Postal Service Gets Favorable Borrowing Terms in Stimulus Bill
US Takes Extra Measures To Secure COVID Vaccine Shipments
COVID Vaccine Delivery Drivers May Be Busy Christmas Day
78 Biggest Movers From Friday
FedEx Gets No Wall Street Love For Stellar Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FreightM&A News