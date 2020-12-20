Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lockheed Martin To Buy Defense Industry Supplier Aerojet In $5B Deal

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2020 11:36pm   Comments
Share:
Lockheed Martin To Buy Defense Industry Supplier Aerojet In $5B Deal

Defense and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is set to acquire propulsion systems manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD) in a $5 billion deal, the two companies announced Sunday.

What Happened: Lockheed Martin has agreed to pay Aerojet a consideration of $56 per share — representing a 33% premium on the stock’s closing price on Friday and a 42% premium on the 90-day volume-weighted average stock price.

The all-cash acquisition includes a special dividend component for Aerojet stakeholders, payable on March 24. After adjusting the $5 per share special dividend, the revised purchase price is estimated at $51 per share — a 21% premium on Friday’s closing price.

The acquisition is yet to receive regulatory and shareholder approval and the companies anticipate the deal to close sometime in the second half of next year.

Why Does It Matter: "Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defense industrial base and reduce costs for our customers and the American taxpayer," Lockheed CEO, James D. Taiclet said in a statement.

Benefiting from synergies, the defense manufacturer can enhance multiple areas of business like the integrated air and missile defense, tactical missiles, hypersonics, strategic systems, and space exploration, as per Aerojet.

Price Action: LMT stock closed 0.97% higher at $356.03 on Friday, whereas AJRD quoted $42.04 with a 0.45% gain.

Photo courtesy: Alan Wilson via Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMT + AJRD)

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Lockheed Martin, Moderna And Becton Dickinson's Order For 1 Billion Syringes
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Barrick Gold, Las Vegas Sands And More
30 Stocks And ETFs To Watch After 2020 Election Day
How The 2020 Presidential Election Could Impact Defense Stocks
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aerospace & Defense StocksM&A News Events Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com