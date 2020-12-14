Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb; Crude Oil Up 1%

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 6:05am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb; Crude Oil Up 1%

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade as the FDA authorized the emergency use of BNT162b2, the mRNA vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX), for use in individuals aged 16 years and older. Investors are awaiting earnings from Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) and Vince Holding Corp. . (NYSE: VNCE).

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 200 points to 30,233.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 20.75 points to 3,682.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 48 points to 12,416.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 16,256,810 with around 299,180 deaths. India reported a total of at least 9,884,100 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 6,901,950 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.1% to trade at $50.52 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1% to trade at $47.05 a barrel. The total number of active U.S. oil rigs rose by 12 to 258 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported Friday.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.5% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.8%. The French CAC 40 Index gained 0.8%, while German DAX 30 gained 0.9% and London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3%. German wholesale prices declined 1.7% year-over-year in November but rose 0.1% month-over-month.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3%, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.66%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.44% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.3%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded higher by 0.3%. Japan’s industrial production grew at 4% month-over-month in October, while the Tankan Large Manufacturing Index climbed to -10 for the fourth quarter. China’s house prices grew 4% year-over-year in November.

 

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $60 price target.

Inogen shares fell 3.3% to close at $38.46 on Friday.

 

Breaking News

  • Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS) agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash transaction for $20.26 per share..
  • Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) reached an agreement to acquire Codemasters in a $1.2 billion deal, outshining an earlier offer from rival Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO).
  • AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced plans buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) for $39 billion..
  • Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) and TCF Financial Corp (NASDAQ: TCF) agreed to merge in an all-stock deal with a total market value of around $22 billion.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALXN + AZN)

7 Stocks To Watch For December 14, 2020
AstraZeneca To Buy Rare-Disease Specialist Drugmaker Alexion For $39 Billion
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech Receive FDA Panel Backing, Sanofi-GSK Disclose Delay In Vaccine Program, 4 Biotechs To Debut On Wall Street
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Moderna Analyst Positive On Coronavirus Vaccine Progress, Downgrades Shares On Valuation
Specialized Equipment Has A Role In Re-Imagining The Automotive Industry
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Penny Stocks Eurozone Futures Small Cap Global Pre-Market Outlook Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com