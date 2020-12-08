Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber Offloads Another Unit — To Sell Air Taxi Business To Joby Aviation

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2020 10:38pm   Comments
Share:
Uber Offloads Another Unit — To Sell Air Taxi Business To Joby Aviation

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is selling its air taxi unit Uber Elevate to Joby Aviation, the two companies confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

What Happened: Joby Aviation said that the ride-hailing company will make an additional $75 million investment, as part of the merger deal.

The fresh capital influx is in addition to Uber’s $50 million investment in the aerospace company’s Series C funding round in January.

As a part of the Elevate acquisition deal, both the companies have agreed to integrate each other’s services in their in-house applications — a feature that combines both ground and air transport in one tech platform.

Joby has been developing an electricity-powered VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft for almost a decade. These aircraft can supposedly travel 150 miles in a single charge with a top speed of 200 mph. The secretive company's aerial feet is expected to commence operations sometime in 2023.

Why Does It Matter: To date, Joby has raised $820 million in financings, of which Uber contributed $125 million.

"These tools and new team members will be invaluable to us as we accelerate our plans for commercial launch,” Joby said.

Uber is also disposing of other units to improve its profitability figures. Earlier this week, the ride-sharing company announced a sale of its self-driving unit to Aurora Innovation. The combined value of Uber ATG and Aurora is estimated close to $10 billion.

Price Action: After a 1.47% drop during trading hours, UBER gained 0.55% in the extended hours to close at $53.30.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

Uber Sells Autonomous Driving Unit To Aurora
9 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Uber Technologies
Tuesday's Market Minute: Food Delivery Boom Sets Stage For DoorDash's Debut
Cramer Gives Blessing To Buy DoorDash Shares, But Says Don't Chase Above This Price
Uber To Offload Self-Driving Unit To Amazon-Backed Startup Aurora
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Air Taxis Joby Aviation Uber ElevateM&A News Asset Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com