London Stock Exchange Reportedly Set To Win EU Approval For $27B Refinitiv Deal
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2020 3:29pm
The London Stock Exchange could soon see its $27-billion acquisition of data analytics company Refinitiv receive European Union antitrust approval, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

What Happened: The LSE first proposed an all-stock acquisition of Refinitiv in August 2019.

The European Commission is scheduled to decide on the deal by Jan. 21, according to Reuters. 

In October, the LSE agreed to sell Borsa Italiana Group to a group led by its rival Euronext — a divestment meant to smooth approval of its acquisition of Refinitiv, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Why It Matters: LSE is a major distributor and creator of market data, and Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure.

Refinitiv is 45% owned by Reuters parent Thomson Reuters.

If the LSE transaction is approved, it will create a leading, U.K.-headquartered, global financial market infrastructure provider with a data and analytics business, significant capital market capabilities across multiple asset classes and a broad post-trade offering.

Related Link: Facebook To Launch News Service In UK In January, With Major Outlets Onboard

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: London Stock Exchange Refinitiv Reuters The Wall Street JournalM&A News Media Best of Benzinga

